5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

A special-needs student scored

a touchdown with his high school

football team last month, after

the team’s coach put him in for

the final play of the game. Noah

VanVooren, who has Down syndrome,

usually acts as a manager

for the Little Chute High School

team in Wisconsin. But Little

Chute and rival Clintonville invited

him to take the field in the dying

seconds of their game. VanVooren

ran for a 35-yard touchdown,

to cheers from the players and

crowd. “It was great seeing him

out there,” said linebacker Max

Keyzers. “He’s always been the

motivator for our team.”

Share this:















Waterboy with Down Syndrome Scores Touchdown Noah Van Vooren, a senior at a Little Chute, Wisconsin high school put on a helmet and pads at his school's final home game of the season and ran the football into the end zone