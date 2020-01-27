Print

Waterboy with Down Syndrome Scores Touchdown

A special-needs student scored
a touchdown with his high school
football team last month, after
the team’s coach put him in for
the final play of the game. Noah
VanVooren, who has Down syndrome,
usually acts as a manager
for the Little Chute High School
team in Wisconsin. But Little
Chute and rival Clintonville invited
him to take the field in the dying
seconds of their game. VanVooren
ran for a 35-yard touchdown,
to cheers from the players and
crowd. “It was great seeing him
out there,” said linebacker Max
Keyzers. “He’s always been the
motivator for our team.”

 

