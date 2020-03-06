Wayne Gretzke Quote – Miss The Shots You Don’t Take March 6, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” – Wayne Gretzke Share this: More from Antarctica JournalWayne Dyer Quote – Old HabitsWayne W. Dyer Quote – All Blame Is A Waste Of TimeG.K. Chesterton Quote – Miss The Train BeforeRobert Louis Stevenson Quote – Don’t Judge Each DayHoward Thurman Quote – Don’t Worry About What The World NeedsGerald Brenan Quote – Feeling Sorry For Ourselves Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with miss, quote, shots, wayne gretzke Attitude Quotes
