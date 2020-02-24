Wendell Berry Quote – See Your House Catch Fire February 24, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Don’t own so much clutter that you will be relieved to see your house catch fire.” – Wendell Berry Share this: More from Antarctica JournalWendell Berry Quote – The Past Is Our DefinitionSteven Wright Quote – EverythingMarcus Aurelius quote – If it is not rightEmile Henry Gauvreau quote – Strange Race of PeopleI.F. Stone quote – Somebody who believes as you do, winsPearl S. Buck quote – You cannot make yourself feel something you do not feel Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with clutter, quote, Wendell Berry Choices Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.