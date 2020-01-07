What Your Heart Tells You January 6, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “No matter what people tell you outside, it’s what your heart tells you on the inside that counts most.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peoplePope Francis Quote – Learn To Lift Your HeartsWilliam Hazlitt Quote – Seat of WisdomOsho Quote – The Opinions of OthersConfucius Quote – Wherever you go, go with all your heartWhat Peace Means Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with counts, heart, quote Attitude Quotes
