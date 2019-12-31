Who You Think You’re Not December 30, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “It’s not who you are that holds you back, it’s who you think you’re not.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJohn Kennedy Quote – Pursuing Our HopesBuddha Quote – Holding Anger Is Like Grasping A Hot CoalMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – ChangeC. S. Lewis Quote – ProgressHeraclitus Quote – One Is A WarriorLeonardo da Vinci Quote – People of Accomplishment Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, think Attitude Quotes
