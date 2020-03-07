Why Are You Still Afraid March 7, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “But then if you’re so smart, tell me, why are you still so afraid?” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Always do what you are afraid to doDon’t be afraidJohn Kennedy Quote – Pursuing Our HopesKiyosaki Quote – Face Your Fears and DoubtsDorothy Thompson Quote – We Begin To LiveSophocles Quote – The Man Who Is Afraid Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote Attitude Fear Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.