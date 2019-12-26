Will Rogers Quote – Go Out On A Limb December 26, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “You’ve got to go out on a limb sometimes because that’s where the fruit is.” – Will Rogers Share this: More from Antarctica JournalWill Rogers Quote – Too Many PeopleWill Rogers Quote – On The Right TrackCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunThomas Henry Huxley Quote – The Cost Of Doing NothingBartlett’s Book of Anecdotes quote – Now You Know Why Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, risks, will rogers Choices Quotes
