Will Rogers Quote – On The Right Track March 9, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.” – Will Rogers Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Who’s Judging Who?Will Rogers Quote – Go Out On A LimbWill Rogers Quote – Too Many PeopleDwight D. Eisenhower Quote – This Is AnythingG.K. Chesterton Quote – The True SoldierEdward Everett Hale Quote – I Am One Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, run over, will rogers Attitude Motivation Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.