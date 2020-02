“The most authentic sign we can give ourselves that we have actually begun the process of forgiveness is our prayer. This is true even if the only prayer we can say is to ask to want to forgive. In the beginning it may be too much for us even to pray for the person who hurt us. Perhaps all we can do is to pray for ourselves — to pray that for our own sake we may begin the process of forgiveness.” – William A. Meninger

Share this: