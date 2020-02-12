William Gibson Quote – The Future February 12, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The future is already here, it’s just unevenly distributed.” – William Gibson Share this: More from Antarctica JournalEleanor Roosevelt Quote – BelieveGandhi Quote – The Future Depends on the PresentBuddha – Concentrate on the Present MomentAntoine de Saint-Exupé Quote – Enable The FutureRobertson Davies Quote – Satisfactory FutureAbraham Lincoln Quote – One Day At A Time Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with future, quote, William Gibson Life Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.