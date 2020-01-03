William Hazlitt Quote – A Great Mind January 3, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “A great mind is one that can forget or look beyond itself.” – William Hazlitt Share this: More from Antarctica JournalWilliam Hazlitt Quote – Seat of WisdomBuddha Quote – DisciplineAlbert Schweitzer Quote – Attitudes Of The MindHaim Ginott Quote – Parents Talk To The HeartCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A Gun Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with mind, quote, William Hazlitt Intelligence Quotes
