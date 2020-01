Winner’s Creed – “If you think you are beaten, you are; if you think you dare not, you don’t; if you’d like to win, but think you can’t, it’s almost a cinch you won’t. If you think you’ll lose, you’ve lost; for out in the world we find Success begins with a person’s faith; it’s all in the state of mind. Life’s battles don’t always go to the stronger or faster hand; they go to the one who trusts in god and always thinks “I can”.”

