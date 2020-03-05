Winston Churchill Quote – Change is the price of survival March 5, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Change is the price of survival.” – Winston Churchill Share this: More from Antarctica JournalWinston Churchill Quote – SuccessWinston Churchill Quote – Everyone Has His DayWinston Churchill Quote – Men Occasionally StumbleWinston Churchill Quote – Even Fools Are Right SometimesWinston Churchill Quote – Stabbing You In The BackWinston Churchill Quote – You Have Enemies Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with change, quote, winston churchill Change Quotes
