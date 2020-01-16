Winston Churchill Quote – Everyone Has His Day January 16, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Everyone has his day, and some days last longer than others.” – Winston Churchill Share this: More from Antarctica JournalWinston Churchill Quote – SuccessWinston Churchill Quote – SuccessWinston Churchill Quote – SuccessSir Winston Churchill Quote – Courage To ContinueWinston Churchill Quote – Men Occasionally StumbleWinston Churchill Quote – Change is the price of survival Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, success, winston churchill Quotes Success
You must log in to post a comment.