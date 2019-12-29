Woody Allen Quote – Time December 29, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Time is nature’s way of keeping everything from happening at once.” – Woody Allen Share this: More from Antarctica JournalWit & WisdomJohn Lithgow Quote – Time Sneaks Up On YouSarah Silbert Quote – However Long That Might BeSteve Jobs Quote – Your Time Is LimitedKristin Armstrong Quote – Passage of TimeBenjamin Franklin Quote – Lost Time Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, time, woody allen Life Quotes
