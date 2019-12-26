Your beliefs don’t make you a better person, your behavior does December 26, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Your beliefs don’t make you a better person, your behavior does.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunLee Brice SongW. Somerset Maugham Quote – Always At His BestAbigail Van Buren Quote – Best Index To A Person’s CharacterSteve Maraboli on Hard WorkJ.K. Rowling Quote – The True Measure Of A Man Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with behavior, character, quote Character Quotes
