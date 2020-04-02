4.5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

70 Ways To Save The Earth



Unplug your electronics at night Certain electrical appliances need to be turned off at night instead of being left on “phantom power” – standby mode. An average home has about 40 products that drain power constantly. These products are unnecessarily leaking electricity, especially your TV, gaming devices, etc. Turn off all your lights when you are not in the room Depending on the kind of light bulb you use, it’s advisable to always turn them off when you don’t need them. The next time you buy a light bulb make sure you buy either a halogen bulb or LED lights as they have the highest efficiency compared to incandescent lights. Don’t run more tap water than you need Don’t run more tap water than you need. Simply turn the faucet off! This will save you money on your next water bill. You can save water by using a dishwasher, keeping a bottle or pitcher of water in the fridge or placing a cistern displacement device in your toilet. Use natural cosmetic/beauty products Using natural or organic beauty products ensure that you are reducing your environmental impact by not using products that are made of heavy chemicals. You also avoid irritation to your skin and unwanted side effects that could be damaging to your health. Have quick showers Taking shorter showers might seem hard or impossible but this can be done efficiently with a timer. Shorter showers reduce the consumption of hot water. Compared to a typical shower that can waste up to 20 liters of water per minute. Compost your waste Instead of having your food scraps sent to a local trash facility, compost them. Households usually throw away 474 pounds of food per year. By composting, the amount of food that is wasted is reduced and that compost can even be reused as manure in your garden. Use full load and cold water on your washing machine Using the full load setting for washing your clothes is an efficiency measure. Also, using cold water and cold water detergent in your washing machine is more eco-friendly. Why not combine the two techniques to get clean clothes in an extra efficient way? Use a laptop instead of a desktop Laptops are more energy efficient than desktops because of their extended battery life. Laptops can be up to 80% more efficient than desktop computers. Also, if you use a laptop, then consider investing a little bit more to get one with an LCD screen. Use organic hygiene products Most hygiene products contain toxic ingredients. By switching to natural or organic products not only are you protecting your skin. Choosing organic hygiene products prevents unsafe toxins from entering your body and improves your overall health. Stop receiving junk mail By reducing the amount of unnecessary mail that is sent to your mailbox, the need for cutting down trees is diminished and the amount of paper that is wasted is reduced. This allows for increased environmental sustainability without the need for increased paper production and consumption. Pick books from the library Reading books from the library guarantees a reduction of paper used to produce them when compared to purchasing them. Moreover, it’s very likely that, overtime, they accumulate in a pile. So the next time you need a book, grab your library card and head to the library. Use energy efficient light bulbs By using energy efficient light bulbs such as halogen or LED light bulbs you end up saving on the amount of electricity you have to pay for on your utility bills by up to £40 per year. Don’t leave appliances on stand by mode Always turn off your appliances instead of leaving them on standby mode, although it may seem like they are not in use they are actually still consuming a large amount of energy. By switching them off you are actually saving a considerable amount on your energy bills throughout the year. Shower instead of taking baths By opting to shower instead of taking a bath, you end up reducing the amount of water used (by 30%). This helps you save on your utility bills. Even more so if you install a combination boiler or a solar thermal system with a water flow control valve. Recycle old wood By using old wood to make furniture not only are you preventing useful things from being sent to landfills and saving trees, you can use the wood for cooking, heating, toys, tools and furniture. Don’t tumble dry Instead of tumble drying your clothes during the warmer months of the year, why not opt to hang your clothes outside to dry or put them in a drying cupboard? It’s a green and free option. Fix leaking taps This might sound like a minor measure for saving water, but, by fixing leaking taps you will save a much larger amount of water than you may think. This will have an effect on your utility bills. Boil water only when needed Boiling water consumes a considerable amount of energy. Therefore, make sure you don’t boil water unnecessarily and, when you need it, make sure if anyone else needs it too. This will allow you to save a lot on your utility bill. Fill dish washer or washing machines to the max To avoid washing your dishes or clothes more than once, always opt to fill your washing machine and/or dishwasher to the maximum. This way, you will save on the amount of water needed for household chores. Use induction based cooktops Instead of opting for cooking tools from your local homeware store, why not choose to buy sustainable cooking tools such as eco friendly cutting boards or biodegradable pots? This allows for reduction of old cooking tools being placed in landfills over time and reduced worldwide pollution. Switch to eco-friendly coffee Hooked on coffee? Switch to energy friendly coffee that is free of chemical pesticides, that is grown in shade, fair trade and if possible home brewed, since not only does it reduce the environmental impact and waste produce based on your daily coffee consumption, it also tastes great. Install apps that check the chemical composition of products The installation of apps that check the chemical composition of products does not only help you avoid toxic and unsafe products, it also reduce the amount of chemical pollution in the environment. Eat less packaged foods Individually packaged foods use about 1/3 of energy inputs needed for food consumption as they are being shipped across the country to different locations. Instead opt for locally produced or grown produce as they are environmentally sustainable and require less energy. Bring your own mug/cup/glass to work Instead of using plastic cups provided at work, bring your own from home. Doing so reduces the amount of plastic cups consumed per person in the office and reduces the amount of plastic that is thrown away. Eco-friendly detergent and cleaning products Instead of using harsh chemical-based household products opt instead for products that are safe for the environment. Alternatively you can make your own natural cleaning products. Not only is this a great way to reduce chemical pollution in the environment; long-term health benefits are also accomplished. Don’t throw way leftover paint: donate it By donating your left over paint, you will be reducing the amount of chemical and toxic waste that would have been found in the environment if you had simply disposed of your leftover paint. Install low-flow faucets and showerheads In addition to making a rational use of water, it’s a good idea to install low-flow faucets and showerheads. This measure will significantly reduce your water consumption and, as a consequence, your utility bills. Set your computer to hibernate or sleep mode Most of us don’t consider setting our computer to sleep or hibernate mode when we step away from it for a few minutes, but that would save a considerable amount of energy and money on a monthly basis. Use timers for outdoor lights Using timers to turn on and off outdoor lights would constitute a very efficient way of saving energy that is consumed for lighting purposes. Don’t throw away your old clothes If you have some old clothes, don’t throw them out. Instead, you could either swisch them – throw a party and exchange clothes with your friends – or donate them to charity. You can also style brand new outfits out of them to reduce your textile waste. Recycle old appliances Recycling is a way to reduce landfill waste that not only applies to plastic, paper or glass. Appliances and electronic devices contain plastic, metal and other non biodegradable materials. It’s therefore very important to recycle them once they’re no longer of use, so their impact on the environment is minimal. Reuse your plastic bags While grocery shopping, instead of buying a bag, take your own bag or reuse an old plastic bag you have lying around in your home. Not only do you save money on bag purchases in store, you are reducing environmental pollution. Use biodegradeable utensils Instead of using plastic cutlery when eating out why not switch to biodegradable cutlery? This helps to reduce the amount of plastic waste we have in the environment and increases the need to switch to eco-friendly alternatives. Reuse your water bottle Bringing your water bottle with you not only saves you money but also reduces the amount of bottles wasted each year on Earth. Always choose to refill your water bottle with tap water – it takes about 1.5 gallons of water to manufacture just 1 plastic bottle of water! Buy Organic Produce By purchasing organic food, you can help support a type of farming based on the use of natural substances, and more sustainable agricultural techniques than those developed by industrial farming. Buy second hand products Buying second hand products is not only affordable and helps to promote local business and charities, it also helps to reduce the demand for clothes manufacturing and reduces the amount of clothes thrown out that are usually found in landfills. Recycle waste (organic, paper, plastic, glass, metal) Even though awareness among the general public has raised considerably during recent years, when it comes to recycling, further efforts are necessary to make sure household waste does not end up contaminating nature. Switch to online bills (instead of paper bills) Paper bills not only require cutting trees and using toxic chemical products, but also burning fuels during their distribution. By deciding to receive your bills electronically, you are prevent many harmful process from taking place. Stop consuming things you don’t need Alternatively, instead of recycling, why not reduce the amount of goods you consume? This not only saves you money but in the long run prevents you from having to throw away a large number of items that you no longer need. Use recycled paper For your writing and printing purposes, why not using recycled paper instead of regular paper? It not only reduces deforestation and the use of toxic chemical products, but also the amount of paper present in landfills. Also, recycled paper is cheaper than regular paper but still the same quality. Use both sides of the paper Use paper more efficiently by printing or writing on both sides of it. You will save on the amount of packs of paper you buy, reducing the amount of deforestation that goes on during paper production. This saves up to 50% of the costs associated with paper! Buy local products Buying products locally reduces the amount of environmental pollutants we are exposed to, since products won’t need to travel as far. This also helps to preserve farmland by using locally grown products. Purchase handcrafted goods The process of making a handcrafted product requires much less material and energy than its industrial equivalent. By purchasing handcrafted products you will also help to preserve local businesses threatened by multinational corporations. Buy seasonal fruits and vegetables Avoid buying fruits and vegetables that aren’t seasonal. They are either transported from longer distances or grown in unnatural conditions. Use organic soap Opting for your own organic soap promotes health benefits as the soap is made from products that have not come into contact with pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers which often contribute to pollution and global warming. Eat less meat By eating less meat, not only are you benefiting from increased health overall, you are also reducing the amount of greenhouses gasses emitted in the livestock sector to raise cows, pigs and chickens. Be “meat conscious” and reduce the amount of meat you consume! Use Eco-Friendly Stationary Using eco-friendly stationery allows a reduction in the amount of wasted stationary found in landfills, and also reduces the amount of trees cut in order to produce it. You also reduce the amount of fossil fuel based inks being used to make pens by opting for vegetable based inks instead. Choose Organic Beverages Organic beverages are made with natural ingredients and have no synthetical elements added. They are therefore a healthier alternative to regular beverages both for you and the environment. The avoidance of artificial chemicals will be especially beneficial to your body’s organisms. Take your bike instead of your car Not only is biking a great way to exercise, it also helps the environment by reducing the amount of fuel burnt into the atmosphere. Bikes need less energy than cars in the production process and do not need any motor oil or toxic batteries. Purchase a hybrid car Buying a hybrid car guarantees it will not produce as much CO2 as a regular car by itself. But the electricity used to power it is very often produced by burning fossil fuels. Therefore, it’s important that electricity comes from renewable energies. Purchase an electric car Buying an electric car guarantees it will not produce as much CO2 as a regular car by itself. But the electricity used to power it is very often produced by burning fossil fuels. Therefore, it’s important that electricity comes from renewable energies. Buy a public transport card Use public transport to reduce the amount of CO2 you produce with private transportation. By commuting in a more efficient way, public transport can move more people the same amount of fuel burned and this type of transport uses green energy more often than private cars. Use the train instead of the plane for medium distances By opting to travel by train instead of planes for medium distance you cut back on the amount of CO2 emitted into the environment by up to 90%. Walk in your local area Running an errand or going to the grocery store? Walk instead of taking your car. Not only are you getting fresh air and moderate exercise, you are actually cutting back on the amount of CO2 you emit into the environment and reduce the traffic in your town. Carpool to work Not only does carpooling save you money, it helps to protect the environment by cutting down on the number of cars and vehicles on the road. This helps to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide and other pollutants that are emitted into the environment. Use an E-ticket when flying E-tickets are increasingly popular among travellers due to its convenience. They’re also good for the environment, since they save a lot of paper. Use biomass boiler instead of gas boiler To cut down the amount of CO2 you emit into the atmosphere switch to a biomass boiler instead of a gas boiler as the process is carbon neutral – the amount of carbon you consume is the same amount released back into the atmosphere. Install solar panels Solar panels are a great investment. They not only add value to your home, they also benefit the environment considerably, as you cut back on the amount of fossil fuels needed as an energy source. The amount of energy generated by solar panels can be sold back to the grid. Install solar thermal panels for water heating Solar thermal water heating systems reduce the amount of carbon derived greenhouse gases that homes and businesses emit into the atmosphere by reducing their consumption of fossil fuels. By using solar energy you are able to reduce your utility bills by up to 70%. Choose renewable energy suppliers By choosing a renewable energy supplier, not only are you reducing the amount of fossil fuels you consume per year. You are also creating awareness to the need for increased development for renewable energy sources. This also helps to improve continued national energy security. Use a water source heat pump for heating purposes If there’s a body of water on your property, you can use it as a source of heating by installing a water source heat pump. That will not only reduce your energy bills, it will also benefit the environment because this technology doesn’t release any gas into the atmosphere. Use rechargeable batteries To cut back on the amount of batteries you buy and throw away, why not use rechargeable batteries instead. Turn your phone to flight mode to conserve battery If you are running low on battery on your smartphone and do not have a charger, instead of scrambling to find one, switch your phone to flight mode in order so save more battery as it cuts down on the amount of energy your phone consumes. Install wind turbines Installing a domestic wind turbine can allow you to reduce your energy dependance on the electric grid, although it has some limitations: its small scale doesn’t allow it to harvest a lot of energy and it doesn’t supply electricity constantly. Avoid using portable heaters Portable heaters are an alternative technology to central heating systems for space heating purposes. Unlike central heating, they provide “spot” heating, and require a larger energy consumption per unit of supplied heat. They are, therefore, a less efficient and less eco-friendly option. Install double glazing Double glazing your home windows reduces the amount of heat that your home loses by up to 50%. It is actually the technology employed for window’s insulation. It will enable you to cut your heating bill considerably. Install an automatic thermostat Automatic thermostats help reduce your temperature bills (heating and cooling) considerably as you can set the desired temperatures you would like to have in your home while you are asleep, at work, or while away from home. Insulate your house By insulating your home you save a considerable amount on your utility bills as you would be able to live comfortably with uniformly distributed temperature in your home throughout the seasons. Don’t change the temperature constantly By constantly changing the temperature on your thermostat, you end up using more energy than necessary, and can cause your air conditioning system or furnace to run inefficiently. It is better to leave the temperature setting alone for long periods of time. Install an efficient central heating system Energy efficient central heating systems guarantee increased effectiveness in the amount of heat being dispersed into your home. With modern energy efficient central heating systems, you save a lot more on your utility bills compared to old central heating systems.

The preceding information was provided by Greenmatch.

Greenmatch is a guide to green energy, useful to those in the UK who are considering investing in green energy or for anyone just interested in the topic. They provide practical information about green energy solutions. The Greenmatch website offers expanded information on all of the above topics. Click here for more info.



Share this:













