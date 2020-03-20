89-year-old Californian gets to graduate

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ Don Miyada was just a month shy of graduating in 1942 when he was pulled from school and sent to an internment camp in Arizona along with 17,000 other Japanese-Americans. Miyada received his diploma in the mail, but he always regretted missing the ceremony. Last week, the 89-year-old Californian donned a cap and gown and joined Newport Harbor High School’s graduating class, where he received a standing ovation. “It’s their time to graduate and their time of honor,” he said. “I’m happy they invited me to be one of them.”

