A Bare Protest of Art

Tired of the pretentiousness of the art world, artistic performer / radio personality Lisa Levy of Brooklyn, New York, took her stance by sitting on a toilet, naked and motionless, to protest artists’ “BS” by presenting herself in the “humblest” way she could conceive. This took place at the Christopher Stout Gallery in January. Visitors were invited to sit on a second toilet (clothed or not) which faced Levy and interact with her in any way except for touching. Levy says that too much “ego,” “like a drug,” “distorts your reality.”

