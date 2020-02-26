A Summary of the World

If we could shrink the earth’s population to a village of precisely 100 people, with all existing human ratios remaining the same, it would look like this:

There would be 57 Asians, 21 Europeans, 14 from the Western Hemisphere (North and South) and 8 Africans

51 would be female, 49 would be male

70 would be non-white, 30 white

70 would be non-Christian, 30 Christian

50% of the entire world’s wealth would be in the hands of only 6 people and all 6 would be citizens of the United States

80 would be living in substandard housing

70 would be unable to read

50 would suffer from malnutrition

1 would be near death

1 would be near birth

Only 1 would have a college education

No one would own a computer

Share this:













