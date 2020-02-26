A Summary of the World
If we could shrink the earth’s population to a village of precisely 100 people, with all existing human ratios remaining the same, it would look like this:
There would be 57 Asians, 21 Europeans, 14 from the Western Hemisphere (North and South) and 8 Africans
51 would be female, 49 would be male
70 would be non-white, 30 white
70 would be non-Christian, 30 Christian
50% of the entire world’s wealth would be in the hands of only 6 people and all 6 would be citizens of the United States
80 would be living in substandard housing
70 would be unable to read
50 would suffer from malnutrition
1 would be near death
1 would be near birth
Only 1 would have a college education
No one would own a computer
