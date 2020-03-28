Abraham Lincoln Quote – Happiness March 28, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Most people are about as happy as they make up their minds to be.” – Abraham Lincoln Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleAbraham Lincoln Quote – Make Up Their Minds To BeAbraham Lincoln Quote – The Responsibility Of TomorrowAbraham Lincoln Quote – Resolution to SucceedAbraham Lincoln Quote – The Life In Your YearsAbraham Lincoln Quote – If I Had Six Hours Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with abraham lincoln, happiness, quote Choices Quotes
