Air pollution and Alzheimer’s disease

More people are driving in traffic every day and breathing in toxins from all the automobiles traveling the same road at the same time. The air around this traffic is filled with millions of tiny particles of magnetite (iron oxide) which enters the body. When it enters the body, it can concentrate in the brain and has been linked to Alzheimer’s disease (a common form of dementia). It affects millions of people worldwide each year and with the population growing it will affect millions more.

According to World Health Organizations we need to get air pollution under control, or we will lose many to premature death in the millions.

