Air Pollution Kills Over 5 Million People Every Year

4 / 5 ( 1 vote )

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 600,000 children die from toxic air each year. Not only are the children dying the adults are dying at a rate of 5.5 million a year due to indoor and outdoor pollutions. Most homes use wood or paraffin to cook, heat their homes, and light which is polluting the indoors. WHO has been trying to get countries from the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia to start using cleaner alternatives.

Researchers from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) suggest that people will continue to die from toxic air if we don’t get tougher on emissions that are polluting the air. More than half of the world’s population that is dying from air pollution come from China and India. Other countries like Brazil, Pakistan, and Japan also have increased deaths due to pollution.

A study on air pollution has found that outdoor pollution causes more than 3 million deaths a year and it may double that by the year 2050. China is the leader in premature deaths of 1.6 million a year. The government of China has set regulations against using coal in power plants. They have also developed a warning system that will let people know when they have to stop using their cars and close industrial plants when the smog is at intense levels.

Even with these regulations in effect the mortality rate of the aging population is still having problems with the pollution. The children of the world should be able to breathe clean air so that they can grow up healthy.

Share this:













