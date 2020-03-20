Albert Einstein – Science and Religion March 20, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind.” – Albert Einstein Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAlbert Einstein Quote – Killing Under The Cloak Of WarAlbert Einstein Quote – Become A Person Of ValueAlbert Einstein Quote – CoincidenceAlbert Einstein Quote – Not Everything That Can Be Counted CountsAlbert Einstein Quote – We Still Do Not KnowAlbert Einstein Quote – The World Is A Dangerous Place Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with albert einstein, quote, religion, science Faith Quotes Science
