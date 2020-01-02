Aldous Huxley Quote – Taking Things For Granted January 2, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Most human beings have an almost infinite capacity for taking things for granted.” – Aldous Huxley Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAldous Huxley Quote – HellAldous Huxley Quote – Music Is What Feelings Sound LikeAldous Huxley Quote – ExperienceAldous Huxley Quote – Sons Have AlwaysGertrude Stein Quote – Human BeingsMahatma Gandhi Quote – Humanity Is An Ocean Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Aldous Huxley, humanity, quote Attitude Quotes
