Alien Star Sideswiped Our Solar System

Researchers have found that over 70,000 years ago our solar system was sideswiped by a binary star that sent comets and asteroids into varying orbits. A few years ago, when some astronomers were studying the binary stellar system they noticed that Scholz’s Star was moving away from us. The star was first observed back in 2015. It is currently 20 light-years away from the earth. Researchers are able to trace its path backwards through space by using its motion and velocity. They believe that if it is moving away it must have been closer at some time in the past.

Researchers suggest that over 30 objects were flung into new positions due to the passing of this binary star and its gravitational pull. They have discovered eight unusual comets that may have originated from outside of our solar system. These new comets are going be researched more to find out if these balls of ice and dust may have interstellar origins.

