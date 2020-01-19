Amsterdam’s Scum Villages

5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

Amsterdam



‘Scum villages’: Families that persistently behave badly and harass

their neighbors are to be evicted from city-run housing projects

and moved into trailer parks that have “minimal services” and

are under constant police supervision. The new housing camps

have been dubbed “scum villages” by the Dutch media, because

the plan appears to echo a proposal by right-wing populist Geert

Wilders, who urged last year that asocial urbanites be “sent to

a village for scum. Put all the trash together.” A city spokesman

denied that the plan would create ghettos of uncontrollable troublemakers

on the outskirts of Amsterdam. “On the other hand,”

he said, “the aim of this scheme is not to reward people with a

brand-new, five-room home with a south-facing garden.”

