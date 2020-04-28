Anais Nin Quote – As We Are April 28, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are.” – Anais Nin Share this: More from Antarctica JournalBarbara Kingsolver quote – figure out what you have to sayAnais Nin Quote – It Is The Function of ArtAnais Nin Quote – No Fear Of DeathAnais Nin Quote – Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courageAnais Nin Quote – A New World Is BornTom Masson quote – be yourself tagged with Anais Nin, quote, self Quotes Self Awareness