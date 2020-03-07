ANTHRAX IN RUSSIA KILLING PEOPLE

In Siberia anthrax has been the cause of the death of a 12-year-old boy due to climate change in the area. The unusually warm weather has caused the release of bacteria from some dead animals that were infected with anthrax. The boy who died and 8 others who were sickened were of the nomadic herders who were hospitalized from the anthrax they had inhaled. Two other children and five more adults have been diagnosed with the disease known as the “Siberian Plague” which was last seen in the region back in 1941.

They have evacuated 63 people from the quarantine area around the outbreak site where the 2300 deer died either from anthrax or the heatwave. The boy’s grandmother was among the people who have died from this outbreak.

The region has been experiencing unusually high temperatures in the high 90’s which they are saying this might be the reason for the anthrax threat. Russia’s Climate and Energy Program says that Anthrax can remain in frozen animal remains for hundreds of years while it waits to be thawed. The high temperatures for this region are highly unusual.

In the northern parts of Russia, they have noticed that the higher temperatures are increasing in temperature over the past 10 years. Since the temperatures are rising, they have found that the permafrost that covers cemeteries and animal bury grounds is starting to melt. It’s also causing erosion of the river banks where the nomads bury their dead. They can’t bury too deep do the permafrost not letting them to do so. Often, they bury their dead above ground in wooden coffins because of their customs.

