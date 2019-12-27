ARE STARS REALLY EATING PLANETS?

Astronomers have found that Tabby’s Star has been at it again – going through a dimming phase. Tabby’s star is located in the constellation Cygnus which is about 1600 light years away. Researchers have come up with the explanation that this star at one time ate a planet which is causing it to flicker. Some also think that its possibly being blocked by an extraterrestrial source – alien megastructure – to make its light look like its flickering. Because its flickering light is not constant but at unusual and unpredictable intervals, they are not sure what is causing this interruption. In the last century the star has become fainter by almost 22% and that means that it’s not believed to be caused by debris or comets. A new study has said that Tabby’s Star is starting to return to its original state, which is brighter than 10,000 years after it collided with a planet. Some believe that when it collided with the planet it was torn apart – left a lot of debris floating around – and lost all its moons.

