Art – Artwork By Artcadius Curley

The following artwork was created by a very talented Navaho artist by the name of Artcadius Curley. His main art subjects include warriors and Jesus.







Artcadias CurleyMy name is Artcadias Curley and I'm an artist from Klagoten, AZ. I draw native drawings mixed with some Jesus drawings. I draw because it makes me feel good about myself and that I can accomplish things. My grandmother and father help me become a better person and a better artist. They are the ones who keep me going and give me a goal in life. I love art and drawing as well as football. It is my plan to go to college to further my abilities.