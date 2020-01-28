Arthur Miller Quote – The Right Regrets January 28, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Maybe all one can do is hope to end up with the right regrets.” – Arthur Miller Share this: More from Antarctica JournalArthur C. Clarke Quote – Venture Into The ImpossibleNo RegretsLeo Buscaglia Quote – To Risk NothingSteven Wright Quote – EverythingQuote – Necessary EvilsQuote – Being honest with ourselves Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Arthur Miller, quote, regrets Decisions Quotes
