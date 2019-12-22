Benjamin Franklin Quote – If Men Are So Wicked December 21, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “If men are so wicked with religion, what would they be without it?” – Benjamin Franklin Share this: More from Antarctica JournalBenjamin Franklin Quote – They WIshed Again For Their BlackbirdsBenjamin Franklin Quote – Say The Right ThingBenjamin Franklin Quote – Enemy To NoneBenjamin Franklin Quote – Good For Making ExcusesBenjamin Franklin Quote – Preparing To FailBenjamin Franklin Quote – You’re Done Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with benjamin franklin, quote, religion Quotes Spirituality
