Black Hole Discovered

A black hole when found in the center of the Milky Way would appear to be 10 times brighter than our full moon. Scientists estimate that its light would have formed about 12 billion years ago and would have measured about as big as 20 billion suns. The energy that comes from a black hole is mostly ultraviolet light. Astronomers believe that they have found the supermassive black hole and it could devour our sun in about two days. It’s growing so fast that because of all its gases it may cause a lot of friction and heat and its shining more brightly than that of our entire galaxy.

This black hole was discovered by the SkyMapper telescope at the Australian National University (ANU) Siding Spring Observatory (SSO) with some help from the European Space Agency’s satellite data. The satellite was used to measure the black hole and its distance from our universe. To get the measurement of the wavelengths ANU needed the use of another telescope to verify its composition. Researchers are now going to find out how it has grown so fast since the beginning of our universe and if there are others out there.

At this time the researchers have no idea how it got to be so large and if there are more out there. They will be studying the objects shadows found in front of the black holes and how much radiation they emit. After the construction of bigger telescopes, they will be able to measure the universes expansion.

Share this:













