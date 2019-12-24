Brains Found Along Street In Upstate NY

The discovery of nine brains which were found along a street in the upstate town of Gouverneur, NY had residents turning their heads. However, authorities confirmed that they were believed to have been part of a collection for educational or research purposes. Criminal activity has been ruled out, but nobody seems to know how they got there. Local residents discovered the brains on Wednesday and notified police right away.

It was determined that the brains, which are believed to be from either dogs or sheep, had been professionally removed and preserved in formaldehyde.

Apparently, it is not all that uncommon for preserved body parts to go missing from universities or labs. In 2014 it was reported that approximately 100 preserved brains had been discovered missing from the University of Texas in Austin. It is believed that they were most likely taken by students as a prank and used for Halloween props or other ornamental purposes.