BURGLARS IN AUSTRALIA USE CROCODILES

A group of four burglars stole some computers and office supplies from the Taminmin College in Humpty Doo, Australia. They used some crocodiles in their entry to the office by throwing them through the window to gain access. They must have known that they would be recorded during this caper because they were shirtless and had masks on their heads. After they had completed their task, they left the crocodiles in the office presumably to ward off bystanders or as their calling card. The mouths of the crocs were taped shut to prevent them from attacking the burglars while they were pursuing their task. The biggest of the three crocodiles was 6 feet long.

