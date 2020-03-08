California Drought

For the first time since 2011 California is now drought free. Good news but also bad news because of the drought between 2010 and 2016 they have over 102 dead trees, 62 million trees died in just the last year. Southern California reservoirs are now at 62% capacity and the mountains have snowpacks. Groundwater conditions are improving and if the rain comes down a few more years then we may be able to survive another drought. Back in 2017 the state recorded 9% of the state was in drought conditions but this year they have recorded that 75% of the state has experienced some drought conditions.

Because of the drought some areas are experiencing mudslides and flooding due to wildfires when the rain does start coming down.

Residents should still practice conserving water usage every day.

