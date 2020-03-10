Can plants talk to each other? Possibly!!
When researchers put fennel in a plastic box that blocked those chemicals, they found that nearby chili pepper plants grew even faster than they would outside the presence of fennel. The researchers concluded that the chili plants “knew” fennel was nearby because of sound signals not blocked by the box, and grew more quickly to protect themselves in anticipation of the usual chemical attack from the fennel. Study author Monica Gagliano says that while her research doesn’t prove that plants are conscious, it “opens up a new debate on the perception and action of people toward plants.” Plants, she says, are not insensate objects, and should be treated as “living beings in their own right.”
You must log in to post a comment.