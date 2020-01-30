Charles de Gaulle Quote – In Order To Become The Master January 30, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “In order to become the master, the politician poses as the servant.” – Charles de Gaulle Share this: More from Antarctica JournalQuote – Necessary EvilsFortney H. “Pete” Stark Quote – Drastic Prison ReformsElbert Hubbard Quote – Killing Their EnemiesGeorge Burns Quote – Too BadGroucho Marx Quote – In Politics, Sincerity Is EverythingP.J. O’Rourke Quote – Legislation Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Charles de Gaulle, duplicity, quote Politics Quotes
