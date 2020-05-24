China Chemical Plant Explosion

There was an explosion at a chemical plant located in Yancheng, China that reported about 78 people were killed and over 500 injured. The plant is run by Tianjiayi Chemical that was founded in 2007. People reported feeling the explosion over 4 miles away and said that they had some windows blow out. The explosion happened due to a fire at the factory and caused a 2.2 earthquake. Social media photos showed a fireball and billowing clouds of smoke surrounding the buildings that were damaged. Shockwaves from the blast caused buildings to collapse and trap some of the factory workers.

The cause of the accident is underway. China has very poor safety regulations which may have been part of the reason of the blast. Tianjiayi Chemical has been sited by the government over 6 times due to their inefficient waste management procedures and that they cause air pollution. There are several chemical plants in the area and authorities have pledged to improve their standards on safety.

Share this:













