China’s Attitude of Hands-Off Costs Lives

“None of my business” is the motto of most Chinese and it is costing lives. A school bus full of South Korean children was traveling through a tunnel near Weihai, China when it caught on fire. No one stopped to help these children and the eleven kindergartners died. Back in 2011 a toddler was run over a couple of times in the town of Foshan. The people just stepped over her little bloody body.

This “none of my business” attitude is ingrained in the Chinese culture from hearing old Chinese fables. They believe that if they help someone something bad will happen to them because of a story that told of a dog and a cat. The dog did all the work was punished and the cat got all the gratitude. So, they have a total disregard for other people. The people have become more individualized and selfish since they embraced capitalism.

