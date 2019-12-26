Chinese medicine shops feel the pinch
Shops selling traditional medicines and foods in Hong Kong and Sydney say business from Chinese tourists is the poorest in years.
Noah’s Trading Company is usually bustling with customers during the Lunar New Year holiday, but this year the aisles are empty. Similar scenes are playing out in traditional Chinese medicine shops in Hong Kong’s old Sheung Wan district. Stores selling products like dried fish, shark’s fin and bird’s nest usually make good money from mainland Chinese tourists.
Source: Reuters
