Circus Patron And Tiger Meet In Bathroom
Kansas circus and gave a patron quite a scare when it wandered into the ladies’ room. Jenna Krehbiel had just finished watching the big cat show and went into the bathroom, not knowing one of the cats had gotten away from its handlers. “You don’t expect to go in a bathroom door, have it shut behind you, and see a tiger walking toward you,” Krehbiel said. She quickly turned and left, and the tiger was returned to its cage. Krehbiel said that when she told her 3-yearolddaughter that she’d encountered a tiger in the bathroom, the girl asked if the tiger “had washed its hands.”A tiger briefly escaped from a
