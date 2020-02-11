Contribution limits for 2019-2020 federal elections
Under the Federal Election Campaign Act (the Act), contributions are subject to limits. This page examines the rules concerning the limits placed on contributions to a candidate’s campaign. The limits apply to all types of contributions (except contributions made from a candidate’s personal funds).
It is important to note that a campaign is prohibited from retaining contributions that exceed the limits. In the event that a campaign receives excessive contributions, it must follow special procedures for handling such funds.
Contribution limits for 2019-2020 federal elections
|Recipient
|Candidate committee
|PAC† (SSF and nonconnected)
|Party committee: state/district/local
|Party committee: national
|Additional national party committee accounts‡
|Donor
|Individual
|$2,800* per election
|$5,000 per year
|$10,000 per year (combined)
|$35,500* per year
|$106,500* per account, per year
|Candidate committee
|$2,000 per election
|$5,000 per year
|Unlimited transfers
|Unlimited transfers
|PAC: multicandidate
|$5,000 per election
|$5,000 per year
|$5,000 per year (combined)
|$15,000 per year
|$45,000 per account, per year
|PAC: nonmulticandidate
|$2,800* per election
|$5,000 per year
|$10,000 per year (combined)
|$35,500* per year
|$106,500* per account, per year
|Party committee: state/district/local
|$5,000 per election (combined)
|$5,000 per year (combined)
|Unlimited transfers
|Unlimited transfers
|Party committee: national
|$5,000 per election**
|$5,000 per year
|Unlimited transfers
|Unlimited transfers
*Indexed for inflation in odd-numbered years.
Click here for a printable PDF version of the above chart.
For extended information and to learn more about Federal contribution limits, please visit the link below.
You must log in to post a comment.