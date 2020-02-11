Print

Contribution limits for 2019-2020 federal elections

Leave a comment
Contribution limits for 2019-2020 federal elections

Under the Federal Election Campaign Act (the Act), contributions are subject to limits. This page examines the rules concerning the limits placed on contributions to a candidate’s campaign. The limits apply to all types of contributions (except contributions made from a candidate’s personal funds).

It is important to note that a campaign is prohibited from retaining contributions that exceed the limits. In the event that a campaign receives excessive contributions, it must follow special procedures for handling such funds.

 

Contribution limits for 2019-2020 federal elections

Recipient
Candidate committee PAC† (SSF and nonconnected) Party committee: state/district/local Party committee: national Additional national party committee accounts‡
Donor Individual $2,800* per election $5,000 per year $10,000 per year (combined) $35,500* per year $106,500* per account, per year
Candidate committee $2,000 per election $5,000 per year Unlimited transfers Unlimited transfers
PAC: multicandidate $5,000 per election $5,000 per year $5,000 per year (combined) $15,000 per year $45,000 per account, per year
PAC: nonmulticandidate $2,800* per election $5,000 per year $10,000 per year (combined) $35,500* per year $106,500* per account, per year
Party committee: state/district/local $5,000 per election (combined) $5,000 per year (combined) Unlimited transfers Unlimited transfers
Party committee: national $5,000 per election** $5,000 per year Unlimited transfers Unlimited transfers

*Indexed for inflation in odd-numbered years.
Click here for a printable PDF version of the above chart.

For extended information and to learn more about Federal contribution limits, please visit the link below.

More from Antarctica Journal

tagged with , , , , , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.