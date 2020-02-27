Dalai Lama quote – no one truly benefits from causing harm to another sentient being

“Lack of understanding of the true nature of happiness, it seems to me, is the principal reason why people inflict sufferings on others. They think either that the other’s pain may somehow be a cause of happiness for themselves or that their own happiness is more important, regardless of what pain it may cause. But this is shortsighted. No one truly benefits from causing harm to another sentient being. In the long run causing others misery and infringing their rights to peace and happiness result in anxiety, fear, and suspicion within oneself.” – The Dalai Lama

