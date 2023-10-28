Dangers of Plastic in Bottled Water

5/5 - (1 vote)

New studies have found that when you are drinking bottled water you may also be drinking the plastic that the bottle is made from. The small pieces of plastic are called microplastics and can be found in the water contained in the plastic bottle. The study found that 93% of bottled water from the US and other countries were contaminated with microplastics. They found 10 plastic particles per liter of water in 11 different brands like Dasani, S. Pellegrino, Evian, Aquafina, and others. Not to point fingers at any one brand it shows that it can be in any brand of bottled water.

Further investigations will be taking place to determine how this occurs and how it effects the human body.