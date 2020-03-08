Deaf quadriplegic types with his eyes
quadriplegic has built up an 8,000-strong Twitter following for his warm and witty observations, written using a special computer that reads his eye movements. David Rose, 24, is deaf and unable to move his body, but communicates with friends and followers online using an eye-gaze computer. “I want make people laugh, I want tell people life worth living even when is hard,” said Rose, who “types” at a speed of four words a minute. “If you all do that because of what I say then I can live on for many years.”A California
