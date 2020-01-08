Death By Coke

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

A mother-of-eight, 30, died suddenly from a cardiac arrest because she drank up to 18 pints of Coke every day for years, a coroner has ruled.

Natasha Harris died at home in Invercargill on New Zealand’s south island.

An inquest revealed that she would drink at least four 2.5 litre bottles of the fizzy drink each day, consuming more than twice the recommended daily caffeine consumption and more than 11 times the recommended sugar intake.

New Zealand coroner David Crerar said that Ms Harris would not have died if it wasn’t for her dependence on Coke.

The coroner’s report revealed Ms Harris suffered from a myriad of medical conditions, including a racing heart and ‘absent teeth’, which her family say was caused from Coke consumption.

Natasha Marie Harris was said to go ‘crazy’ if she ran out of the fizzy drink which she guzzled by the bottle.

Family members said she had been unwell leading up to her death and had no energy, but the idea Coca-Cola caused the problem had never crossed their minds.

Share this:













