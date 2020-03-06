Desmond Tutu Quote – Hope March 6, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” – Desmond Tutu Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMeister Eckhart Quote – In Darkness We Find The LightArlo Guthrie Quote – Light Without DarknessMother Teresa – Give The LightGilbert K. Chesterton QuoteHelen Keller Quote – OptimismJohn Kennedy Quote – Pursuing Our Hopes Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with darkness, Desmond Tutu, hope, LIght, quote Attitude Hope Quotes
