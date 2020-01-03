Divorcee Erects Ultimate Revenge On Ex

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

A Michigan man has taken revenge on his ex-wife and her new lover by buying the house next door and erecting a giant yard sculpture of a hand flipping the bird. Detroit strip club owner Alan Markovitz spent$7,000 on the 12-foot-tall bronze statue,which is illuminated by a spotlight at night. But Markovitz says the middle-finger salute is aimed not at his ex-wife, but at her new partner—whom she allegedly started seeing while she and Markovitz were still married. “I’m so over her. This is about him,” he said. “He broke the man code.”

